Men's Basketball Defeats Binghamton 73-58

Score: UAlbany 73, Binghamton 58

Location: Events Center in Vestal, N.Y.

Records: UAlbany (12-19, 7-9 AE); Binghamton (9-22, 5-11 AE)

Short Story: UAlbany men’s basketball closed the regular season with a victory at Binghamton heading in to the America East Tournament to face off against the defending conference champion UMBC.

Coach Brown: “The win was the number one thing that we wanted, and I really wanted to walk out of here feeling like we played pretty good basketball. I thought the last 30 minutes of the game we did that, but it felt like there was a lid on the basket the first 10 minutes. Binghamton’s zone can lull you to sleep, and we weren’t able to get into an offensive rhythm until the second half. I thought we sustained our defensive energy and focus for as close to 40 minutes as we could, and thought it was a good road win against a team that’s been playing well.”

Key Stats

UAlbany missed its first four shots

Binghamton started the game shooting 0-3 from three

UAlbany closed the first half on a 10-2 run

UAlbany outscored Binghamton 20-0 off the bench in the first half

UAlbany opened the second half on a 14-0 run

UAlbany shot 56.0% in the second half

UAlbany shot 13-14 from the free throw line

Five Great Danes scored in double-figures

Recap

The University at Albany men’s basketball team visited Binghamton in the regular-season finale Tuesday night. Both teams had already locked in their seeding for the upcoming America East Tournament. UAlbany was locked in to the six-seed, and will face three-seed UMBC in Saturday’s quarterfinal. Binghamton finished with the seven-seed, and will face Stony Brook, which clinched the two seed with a victory at Hartford Tuesday night.

Trailing for most of the first half, the Great Danes rallied late to take a 32-26 lead at the break, before using a 22-0 run spanning the end of the first and beginning of the second halves to go on to win 73-58.

Tuesday’s game featured the presumptive favorites for Rookie of the Year in UAlbany’s Cameron Healy and Binghamton’s Sam Sessoms. Healy led the conference in three-point shooting, averaging 3.3 per game at a rate of .413, and ranked fifth in scoring at 16.5 points per game. Sessoms averaged slightly higher scoring than Healy, at 18.5 points per game.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Binghamton missed each of its next three shots, all from behind the arc. UAlbany had missed each of its first four shots, and did not score until 16:45 remaining in the first when Malachi De Sousa hit a teardrop in the paint to cut Binghamton’s lead to 4-2.

Devonte Campbell, fresh off his 9-11 shooting performance at Hartford over the weekend, drained a three to cut Binghamton’s lead to 10-7 with 13:07 left in the first.

Binghamton’s second three-pointer of the game, after starting 1-6 from behind the arc, put the Bearcats up 17-9 with 8:46 remaining. Ahmad Clark hit a three immediately on the other end in response.

Antonio Rizzuto cut the lead to two with 5:41 to go in the first, capping off a quick 5-0 run for the Danes. UAlbany had held Binghamton scoreless for more than two minutes, but had shot just 7-24 overall and 3-12 from three.

Campbell tied the game at 19 with 4:57 left, before Binghamton hit a three on the other end to immediately retake the lead. Healy scored five straight points for UAlbany, tying the game both at 22 and 24.

Campbell hit two free throws to tie the game at 26 with 1:25 to go, and then gave the Danes their first lead of the game with 58.6 to go, drawing a foul on a layup and hitting the free throw to put UAlbany up three, 29-26.

Clark hit a late three to put UAlbany up 32-26, capping off a 10-2 run to end the half. Campbell led all scorers with 12 points on 4-5 shooting from the floor. De Sousa had three blocked shots in the first 20 minutes, while Kendall Lauderdale had six rebounds and two steals. Collectively, the Great Danes outscored the Bearcats 20-0 off the bench in the first.

UAlbany opened the second half on a 6-0 run, including back-to-back dunks from Rizzuto and De Sousa, to take a 38-26 lead and force a Binghamton timeout with 17:57 remaining.

Rizzuto drew a foul on a three-point attempt, and hit all three free throws to put UAlbany up 41-26. On the Danes’ next offensive possession, Rizzuto drew a foul driving to the basket, and hit both free throws. Healy next hit a three to put UAlbany up by 20 points, and extending the Danes two-half run to 22-0.

Binghamton finally broke the run with a layup with 15:35 to go in the second, the team’s first points of the half. The Bearcats responded to UAlbany’s long run with a 9-2 run of their own, holding the Great Danes scoreless for more than two and a half minutes.

Clark broke Binghamton’s run with a three pointer to put UAlbany up 51-35. On Binghamton’s next possession, De Sousa broke up a pass and then dunked in transition. De Sousa scored again on a driving layup on the Danes’ next possession, spurring UAlbany to a 7-0 run.

Binghamton hit a three to staunch the bleeding after missing seven of their previous eight from behind the arc. The Bearcats would close within 13 but no closer in the second half and UAlbany win on to win 73-58.

Campbell and Clark each netted 14 points to lead the five Great Danes in double-figures. De Sousa shot 6-9 from the floor, and Campbell shot 5-7. De Sousa also finished with five blocks, tied for second most in a single game in program history with John Puk. Healy finished with 11 points on 4-8 shooting, and Sessoms finished with 7 points shooting 2-12.

Next: UAlbany will visit defending America East champion and three-seed UMBC on Saturday, March 9 in the quarterfinal round. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.