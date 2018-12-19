Men's Basketball Hosts Manhattan

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany men’s basketball team returns home for the last time in 2018, hosting Manhattan in the final home game of the year and the final non-conference home game of the 2018-19 regular season.

UAlbany (3-9) last played at Providence, falling to the Friars 73-43 for their third straight loss. It is UAlbany’s second streak of three or more losses this season.

In the first half, the Great Dane defense was stout, holding Providence to just 23 points on 7-29 shooting. The Friars only hit on three of their first 15 shots, and were held scoreless for the first two and a half minutes of game time. Providence did not take the lead until 4:55 remaining in the first half, and entered halftime holding a narrow 23-20 lead. Despite holding Providence’s offense in check, UAlbany was unable to take advantage of the position their defense put them in, committing 13 first-half turnovers and getting into foul trouble.

The second half saw the Friars come alive, opening on a 6-0 run spanning less than a minute. Providence’s shots started falling, hitting their first five of the half and finishing shooting 60% from the floor. The Friars outscored UAlbany 50-23 in the second half.

Manhattan last played at Connecticut, falling to the Huskies 61-46. The Jaspers have now lost their last five straight after opening the season 2-3. Two of the Jaspers’ losses this season have come at the hands of America East opponents, UMBC and Stony Brook.

UAlbany is tied with Binghamton for sixth in the America East standings with matching 3-9 overall records. Stony Brook retains their top spot with 10 victories and just two losses. Vermont currently owns the leagues’ longest winning streak at six, having now climbed to 9-3 in second place.

Following the game against Manhattan, the Great Danes will have a brief break for the holiday before closing out 2018 and the non-conference schedule on the road at Kent State on December 28 and at Niagara on December 31. The America East schedule kicks off on January 5 when UAlbany hosts preseason favorite Vermont.

THE OUTLOOK: MANHATTAN (2-8) │ Thursday, December 20, 7:00 p.m. │ Albany, N.Y.

Last we met: L, 89-79, March 14, 2012, Albany, N.Y.

Tale of the Tape

UAlbany is 2-3 at home this season

Manhattan is 0-4 on the road

Manhattan has lost five straight

UAlbany has lost three straight and seven of their last eight

UAlbany is 2-1 against MAAC opponents this season

Manhattan lost to UMBC 75-52

Manhattan lost to Stony Brook 69-62

Ahmad Clark leads the America East in steals (2.5)

Series History: Manhattan leads 6-3

2017-18 Record: 14-17, (9-9 MAAC); fifth place MAAC, MAAC quarterfinalist

Top Offensive Player: Pauly Paulicap, Jr., F, (9.0 / 3.8 / 0.0)