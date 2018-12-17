Men's Basketball Visits Providence

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany men’s basketball team enters its final stretch before a brief holiday break. The Great Danes begin their final week before the holidays by visiting Providence on Tuesday before hosting Manhattan in the team’s final home game of 2018 on Thursday.

UAlbany (3-8) last hosted Dartmouth, the second meeting between the two teams in 15 days. The Great Danes and the Big Green met previously this season on November 30 in the consolation game in the Belfast Classic’s Samson Bracket, when Dartmouth hit 17 threes, including their first nine in a row, to build a 28 point lead in the first half. UAlbany closed the first half on a 16-0 run to cut into Dartmouth’s lead, and narrowly outscored the Big Green in the second half, but ultimately fell by 14, 91-77.

In the second meeting, UAlbany’s perimeter defense held Dartmouth to just seven threes for the game, on a shooting percentage of 29.5%, well below their season average of 42.7%, which ranked in the top-10 nationally. The Great Danes shot just under 60% from behind the arc in the first half, building a 16 point lead with just over six minutes remaining before halftime. Dartmouth started chipping away in the second, taking the lead mid-way through the period. The Big Green soon built a 12-point lead before winning by nine, 61-52, holding UAlbany to just 18 points in the half on just 7-31 shooting.

Providence last played against Central Connecticut St., defeating the Blue Devils by 24, 87-63. It was the Friars fifth win in their last six games, with their only slip-up coming at home against UMass when they fell to the Minutemen by one, 79-78. Providence has played just one true road game this season, at Boston College, while its other three games away from home were played at neutral sites.

UAlbany now ranks seventh in the America East, one half game ahead of New Hampshire. Stony Brook, winner of two straight, remains atop the standings, most recently notching their 10th victory of the season. Vermont has won five straight in second place, one game behind Stony Brook in the loss column. UMBC has fallen .500 on the season in third place.

Following the game against Providence, UAlbany will host one final home game in 2018, against Manhattan, on Thursday, December 20. Following the holiday break, the Danes will conclude 2019 and their non-conference schedule on the road, first at Kent St. on December 28 and next at Niagara on December 31. America East play begins January 5 when UAlbany welcomes preseason conference favorite Vermont to SEFCU Arena.

THE OUTLOOK: PROVIDENCE (8-3) │ Tuesday, December 18, 7:00 p.m. │ Providence, R.I.

Last we met: L, 60-64, November 15, 2014, Providence, R.I.

Tale of the Tape

UAlbany is 1-3 on the road this season

Providence is 6-1 at home

Providence defeated Siena 77-67

Providence defeated Holy Cross 70-61; UAlbany lost 69-65 in overtime

Providence defeated Iona 91-79; UAlbany lost 72-68

UAlbany has lost six of seven

Providence has won four of five

Four Friars average double-figure scoring

Ahmad Clark leads the America East in steals (2.5)

Series History: Tied 1-1

2017-18 Record: 23-15, (10-8 Big East); fifth place Big East, Big East finalist, NCAA First Round

Top Offensive Player: Alpha Diallo, Jr., G, (16.9 / 8.5 / 3.7)