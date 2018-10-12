Men's Basketball Visits Yale

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany men’s basketball team will visit Yale University on Tuesday in the first of two consecutive games against Ivy League opponents, culminating in a rematch against Dartmouth at SEFCU Arena on Saturday.

Last time out, the Great Danes (3-6) played their first game in 18 days when they welcomed Monmouth Unversity to SEFCU Arena last Saturday. UAlabny entered the game having lost their previous four, the program’s longest losing streak since the 2010-11 season. Similarly, Monmouth had started the season losing their first 10 games.

Monmouth used a 12-0 run mid-way through the first half to take an early lead, but UAlbany chipped away to cut the Hawks’ lead to just four at halftime. Junior guard Ahmad Clark scored 20 points in the first half, including shooting 10-10 from the free throw line, while scoring UAlbany’s first eight points himself.

In the second half, UAlbany began pulling away, opening up a late 19-point that would prove to be the final margin, with the Danes claiming victory 82-63. UAlbany outscored Monmouth 47-24 after halftime, and shot 14-29 from three for the full game. Clark finished with 29 points, just one off his career-high, to lead four Great Danes in double-figures, including freshman Antonio Rizzuto, who scored 13 off the bench in his career debut.

Yale last played at #3 Duke, falling to the Blue Devils 91-58. The Bulldogs held a 22-21 lead with eight minutes remaining in the first half before Duke closed the first 20 minutes on a 13-1 run. Trailing 41-32 to start the second half, Yale closed within eight before Duke pulled away for good. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs, who had started the season 1-2.

With their latest win, the Great Danes have jumped to fifth in the America East standings, half a game ahead of Binghamton and Hartford. Stony Brook remains atop the conference at 8-2 overall, followed by Vermont at 7-3 and UMBC at 6-4. UMass Lowell has pulled to .500 on the season in fourth.

Following the game against Yale, UAlbany will return for their penultimate home game of the year on Saturday, December 15 to face off against Dartmouth for the second time in two weeks. Following the Dartmouth game on Saturday, the team will hold an autograph signing session in SEFCU Arena.

THE OUTLOOK: YALE (4-3) │ Tuesday, December 11, 7:00 p.m. │ New Haven, Conn.

Last we met: W, 80-72, November 17, 2017, Albany, N.Y.

Tale of the Tape

UAlbany is 1-2 on the road this season

Yale is 1-0 at home

Yale was picked to finish third in the Ivy League this year

Yale leads the Ivy League in scoring offense (83.3) and free throw percentage (.754)

UAlbany leads the America East in free throw percentage (.784)

Cameron Healy leads in threes made per game (3.4)

Ahmad Clark ranks second in scoring (20.2)

Series History: UAlbany leads 6-3

2017-18 Record: 16-15, (9-5 Ivy); third place Ivy League

Top Offensive Player: Miye Oni, Jr., G, (17.9 / 6.1 / 3.1)