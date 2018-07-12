Men's Basketball Hosts Monmouth

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany men’s basketball team returns to SEFCU Arena on Saturday after playing their last three games away from home to host Monmouth as part of a double-header with the women’s team, who play Marist earlier Saturday afternoon.

UAlbany (2-6) last wrapped up is competition schedule for the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, playing two games in the tournament’s Samson Bracket in Belfast, Northern Ireland. In the first game, the Great Danes faced off against LIU Brooklyn, falling in a heartbreaker to the Blackbirds 80-77. The Danes had trailed by as many as 12 in the first half before coming back to take a four-point halftime lead, but the team was ultimately undone by 26 turnovers and fell by three.

In the tournament’s consolation game, the Great Danes drew Dartmouth, who had lost to Marist the day before. Dartmouth went off from three, hitting nine of their first 12 from deep, 11 in the first half, and 17 for the game. The Big Green led by as many as 28 in the first half before UAlbany closed out the first 20 minutes on a 16-0 run. The second half played out evenly with neither UAlbany able to shrink their deficit nor Dartmouth able to increase their lead, and the Danes fell 91-77. The Great Danes will host a rematch with Dartmouth as part of their original regular season schedule on Saturday, December 15.

UAlbany concluded their play in the Belfast Classic with a record of 1-4, defeating Oneonta and then falling to UW-Milwaukee stateside, and then falling to LIU Brooklyn, and Dartmouth overseas. For his efforts in the latter two games, redshirt-freshman guard Cameron Healy was named America East Rookie of the Week, averaging 23.0 points in the games.

The Great Danes have now lost their last four games, their longest losing streak since losing five straight in the 2010-11 season.

Monmouth has struggled this season, losing each of their first 10 games entering Saturday’s matchup. They last lost at Hofstra, 75-73, one of just two games this season for the Hawks that has been decided by one possession. The game against UAlbany will be their fourth-straight road game.

UAlbany now sits in seventh place in the America East standings following their latest skid. Stony Brook remains atop the conference at 8-1 overall, followed by Vermont at 6-3, and UMBC at 5-4. Every other team in the conference has a losing record. No winless teams remain in the America East, with Maine notching its first win last week, against Fordham in double-overtime.

Following the game against Monmouth, the Great Danes will play back-to-back games featuring Ivy League opponents, starting Tuesday, December 11 at Yale followed by Dartmouth on Saturday, December 15.

THE OUTLOOK: MONMOUTH (0-10) │ Saturday, December 8, 7:00 p.m. │ Albany, N.Y.

Last we met: L, 73-81, November 27, 2017, West Long Branch, N.J.

Tale of the Tape

UAlbany is 1-2 at home this season

Monmouth is 0-5 on the road

Monmouth is the only winless team in the MAAC

Ahmad Clark leads in steals (2.6), ranks second in points (19.1), and third in assists (4.4)

Clark ranks 11th nationally in steals

Cameron Healy ranks first in made threes (3.5) third in three-point percentage (.431)

Healy has hit four threes in each of his last four games

Series History: Monmouth leads 3-1

2017-18 Record: 11-20, (7-11 MAAC); eighth place MAAC, MAAC First Round

Top Offensive Player: Deion Hammond, So., G, (11.2 / 2.1 / 1.3)