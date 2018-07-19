Bill Ziskin

UAlbany Men's Basketball Season Tickets on Sale Monday, AE Schedule Released

UAlbany Sports Information   07-26-2018
ALBANY, N.Y. – 2018-19 UAlbany men’s basketball season tickets will be on sale starting on Monday for all fans.  In addition, the team’s America East schedule for this season has been announced.

Men’s basketball season tickets will go on sale Monday, July 30th.  Catch every home game including the annual Big Purple Growl from the same great seats! Men’s basketball tickets are available starting at $150. Be part of the Great Dane family by purchasing your season tickets. Click here for season tickets on Monday.

Season ticket renewals are ongoing and available through our website. Fans, who are looking to renew season ticket locations, should log into their online account by clicking here.

UAlbany will play a 16-game league schedule, with eight home games at the SEFCU Arena and eight away contests against all America East opponents.  The America East released the men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules on Thursday, with times for all games being announced at a later date.

In the 2017-18 season, UAlbany finished fourth in the America East season, finishing 22-10 overall and 10-6 in the league.  UAlbany went 14-3 at home last year, including victories over Iona, Yale and Kent State.

UAlbany’s America East schedule includes rivalry games against Stony Brook and Vermont plus the annual Big Purple Growl vs. Binghamton on February 2nd.

For the fifth straight season, the America East Tournament will have each game hosted by the higher seeds in each contest.  The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, March 9th, the semifinals will be Tuesday, March 12th and the title game is set for Saturday, March 16th.

UAlbany Men’s Basketball 2018-19 America East Schedule

Date             Opponent                Location                 

1/5                Vermont                 Albany, N.Y.

1/12              Maine                     Albany, N.Y.

1/16              at UMass Lowell      Lowell, Mass.

1/19              at UMBC                 Baltimore, Md.

1/23              Stony Brook           Albany, N.Y.

1/26              Hartford                 Albany, N.Y.

1/30              at New Hampshire   Durham, N.H.

2/2                Binghamton           Albany, N.Y. (Big Purple Growl)

2/9                at Vermont              Burlington, Vt.

2/13              UMass Lowell        Albany, N.Y.

2/17              at Maine                  Bangor, Maine

2/21              at Stony Brook        Stony Brook, N.Y.

2/23              UMBC                     Albany, N.Y.

2/27              New Hampshire     Albany, N.Y.

3/2                at Hartford               West Hartford, Conn.

3/5                at Binghamton         Vestal, N.Y.

