UAlbany Communications and Marketing

Football adds Barthel, Orlovsky to coaching staff

UAlbany Sports Information   04-04-2018
Send Mail Print

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany football program has added two coaches to its staff, hiring EJ Barthel as running backs coach and Jordan Orlovsky as an offensive assistant.

“We’ve finalized our staff with two strong, up-and-coming young coaches,” UAlbany Head Coach, Greg Gattuso, said.

Barthel joins the Great Danes from Penn State, where he served as recruiting coordinator during the 2017 season, helping the Nittany Lions secure the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class in in the 247Sports rankings.

Barthel, who played fullback at Rutgers (2003-05) and Massachusetts (2006-07), also has worked at Temple as Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Player Personnel (2016) and at Rutgers, where was Director of Recruiting (2015) and a Player Development Volunteer (2014)

“EJ has been involved on the recruiting side at the BCS level. He’s a coach now, and he brings some great recruiting concepts with him and has strong ties to the New Jersey area,” Gattuso said.

Orlovsky comes to UAlbany from Fordham, where he coached the Rams linebackers in 2017. He had spent the previous three seasons at Old Dominion as a graduate assistant. He also worked at his alma mater, Miami (Fla.), as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 and 2009 as well as Connecticut as an assistant on both offense and defense.

“Jordan was a linebacker coach at Fordham, and he’s incredibly experienced,” Gattuso said. “He’s really going to help our offense in the role that he’s in.”

The Great Danes continue Spring Practice this week. Their series of 15 practices concludes with the annual Spring Game on April 28.

MORE FROM ALBANY Football

UAlbany announces coaching staff changes, promotions
3-13-2018
UAlbany announces coaching staff changes, promotions
UAlbany football sets dates for Spring Practice
3-06-2018
UAlbany football sets dates for Spring Practice
Head Coach Greg Gattuso signs new 5-year contract
2-08-2018
Head Coach Greg Gattuso signs new 5-year contract

MORE HEADLINES

UAlbany announces coaching staff changes, promotions
UAlbany football sets dates for Spring Practice
Head Coach Greg Gattuso signs new 5-year contract
2018 UAlbany NLI Day
Joe Davis, Jarred Holley join football coaching staff
VIEW ARCHIVES

GREAT DANE TVON-DEMAND VIDEO

<
Football Set to Kick Off Spring Session
March 26, 2018 Football
Football Set to Kick Off Spring Session
WATCH MORE VIDEO
Football Blanks New Hampshire, 15-0, in Season Finale
November 18, 2017 Football
Football Blanks New Hampshire, 15-0, in Season Finale
WATCH MORE VIDEO
>

GREAT DANE TV ON AMERICAEAST.TV

VIEW LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE