Football adds Barthel, Orlovsky to coaching staff

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany football program has added two coaches to its staff, hiring EJ Barthel as running backs coach and Jordan Orlovsky as an offensive assistant.

“We’ve finalized our staff with two strong, up-and-coming young coaches,” UAlbany Head Coach, Greg Gattuso, said.

Barthel joins the Great Danes from Penn State, where he served as recruiting coordinator during the 2017 season, helping the Nittany Lions secure the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class in in the 247Sports rankings.

Barthel, who played fullback at Rutgers (2003-05) and Massachusetts (2006-07), also has worked at Temple as Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Player Personnel (2016) and at Rutgers, where was Director of Recruiting (2015) and a Player Development Volunteer (2014)

“EJ has been involved on the recruiting side at the BCS level. He’s a coach now, and he brings some great recruiting concepts with him and has strong ties to the New Jersey area,” Gattuso said.

Orlovsky comes to UAlbany from Fordham, where he coached the Rams linebackers in 2017. He had spent the previous three seasons at Old Dominion as a graduate assistant. He also worked at his alma mater, Miami (Fla.), as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 and 2009 as well as Connecticut as an assistant on both offense and defense.

“Jordan was a linebacker coach at Fordham, and he’s incredibly experienced,” Gattuso said. “He’s really going to help our offense in the role that he’s in.”

The Great Danes continue Spring Practice this week. Their series of 15 practices concludes with the annual Spring Game on April 28.